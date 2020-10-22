The Holy Spirit Catholic School Division says additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed recently at two of its schools, but assures that the infections were not transmitted in those schools.

Officials say two cohorts at Ecole St. Mary and St. Francis Junior High are impacted by the new cases, which are associated with cases outside of the school community. Alberta Health has informed all close contacts to isolate.

Holy Spirit says it continues to work with AHS and Alberta Education to ensure the safety of staff and students.

To date, the school division has nine active cases across three schools, requiring 120 staff and students to isolate.