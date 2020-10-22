A 30-year old man has been charged with possession of stolen property after a vehicle was stolen in north Lethbridge last week.

Lethbridge Police say the vehicle was taken from a north side residential area on Oct. 15 after the owner left it running and unattended for a short time.

The vehicle was found on the west side Wednesday with a suspect inside.

Nathan Brewer has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and two counts of breaching release conditions.

The LPS is reminding residents that vehicles left unlocked and running to “warm up” during cold days often become targets for offenders.