The latest update on COVID-19 in Alberta shows the province recorded 406 new cases of the virus between Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.

There are now 3372 active cases, a new record high from the previous day’s 3203 cases.

There were also three additional COVID-related deaths from the previous update, bringing the provincial total to 296.

Province-wide there are 113 people in hospital and 16 of them are in the ICU.

Here in the South Zone of Alberta Health Services, there were 20 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed and the vast majority, 18 cases, are in Lethbridge.

The city now has 147 active cases of novel coronavirus with 44 on the west side, 56 on the north side and 47 on the south side.

Lethbridge currently makes up 72 per cent of the South Zone’s active case count.