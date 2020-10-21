The president of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees says he’s been notified that 930 government jobs are on the line and cuts are imminent.

Guy Smith says some workers are being told today (Wednesday, Oct. 21) their jobs are gone.

The information came in a disclosure letter to AUPE’s negotiations team bargaining a new collective agreement with the Government of Alberta.

Bargaining dates were set for November 5, 12, and 13.

Smith says many of the cuts are concentrated in rural areas affecting wildfire management, farm-safety programs, the 4H program, and other areas of Agriculture and Forestry including here in Lethbridge, Lethbridge County and Brooks.

Our radio station has contacted the agriculture ministry for more information about local job losses and will update this story when the information has been made available.