Lethbridge Police have charged a local man after a taxi driver reported he was robbed at knife-point Tuesday.

The driver was dropping off three passengers at a home in the 3500 block of 20th avenue south when one of them put a knife to his throat and demanded he hand over all his money.

When the driver replied he had no money, the suspect walked away.

The passengers had already paid their fare with a bank card.

Police cordoned off the area and all three passengers exited the home without incident.

35 year old Joe Zwart has been charged with robbery and released to appear in court in mid-November.