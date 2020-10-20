A Snowfall WARNING is in effect for the Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Cardston, Fort Macleod, Pincher Creek, Waterton, Crowsnest Pass, Foremost, Cypress Hills areas.

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

Snow at times heavy is expected to begin in southwestern portions of the province Tuesday night and spread eastward towards the Cypress Hills by Wednesday morning. General snowfall accumulations of 10 cm are expected by Wednesday evening, however amounts may locally be higher near the Rockies and Cypress hills.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.