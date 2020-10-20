Lethbridge College alumni Torry Eagle Speaker (left) and student Punky Daniels (right) dance on the coulees at Lethbridge College in October 2020. Photo courtesy of Lethbridge College.

A virtual celebration, recognizing the pride, history, and knowledge of Lethbridge College’s Indigenous community, kicked off Tuesday with a significant monetary donation.

RBC is committing $75,000 to Indigenous Services through the RBC Foundation Future Launch program.

The donation will be directed to Indigenous cultural support programming, the Indigenization of campus and the new Indigenous Mentorship program set to launch in January.

Stone Pipe Days runs Tuesday through Thursday to raise awareness and promote discussion of the college’s role in Indigenous education.

For a full schedule of events, visit the Lethbridge College website.