Neuroscientists at the University of Lethbridge will be exploring a hypotheses about memory formation thanks to a $918,000 grant.

The money comes from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and will be used by Drs. Bruce McNaughton and Robert Sutherland over the next five years.

As age-related memory problems are on the rise, the researchers are hoping to unlock some of the mysteries of the memory-making process and possibly open up new avenues for therapeutic treatments.

The U of L says the strength and importance of this project is further reflected in the fact that only about 15 per cent of applications in the national CIHR competition were successful.