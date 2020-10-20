U of L neuroscientists to explore memory formation with $918,000 grant
The sun rising over Science Commons. Photo credit to U of L.
Neuroscientists at the University of Lethbridge will be exploring a hypotheses about memory formation thanks to a $918,000 grant.
The money comes from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and will be used by Drs. Bruce McNaughton and Robert Sutherland over the next five years.
As age-related memory problems are on the rise, the researchers are hoping to unlock some of the mysteries of the memory-making process and possibly open up new avenues for therapeutic treatments.
The U of L says the strength and importance of this project is further reflected in the fact that only about 15 per cent of applications in the national CIHR competition were successful.