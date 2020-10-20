Lethbridge Police are investigating two thefts that happened Monday night (Oct. 19) and early Tuesday morning (Oct. 20).

The first happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 19) when a running, unlocked vehicle was stolen outside a business along the 500 block of 13 St N. Officers found the vehicle nearby after the suspect hit a parked car and fled the scene.

Grant Tyler Williams, 35, was tracked down by the LPS Canine Unit at a home along the 2100 block of 5 Ave N, where he was arrested and charged with theft of a vehicle, robbery, dangerous driving and failing to provide a breath sample. He remains in custody at this time.

Police say another vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in the 400 block of 13 St N in a second incident that happened around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 20).

Officers were told that the driver of a 1993 Buick Regal got out and went around to the passenger side, when an unknown man jumped in and drove away. Neither the suspect nor the vehicle have been found at this time.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, about 5′ 10′, with a scruffy beard and glasses. He was wearing a tan, parka-style jacket with the hood up. The stolen car is gold-coloured with four doors and Alberta licence plate, FAF-426.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Lethbridge Police or Crime Stoppers.