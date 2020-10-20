There is another utility option for people across southern Alberta and it’s based in Stirling

The village has launched a municipally-controlled corporation, known as Ridge Utilities Ltd, to market electricity, natural gas, internet, and green power options.

Stirling Mayor Trevor Lewington says Village Council wanted to explore innovative ways to support the community’s long-term financial sustainability and at the same time give local consumers another option.

“It benefits the Village as a shareholder with proceeds we can invest into community projects, but it also benefits residents and businesses across all of southern Alberta who can access new rate programs, bundles and packages for their electricity, natural gas, and internet,” says Lewington.

Lewington says this will also help Stirling create a new revenue stream beyond property taxes and user fees.

“Ridge Utilities will complement existing private sector energy marketing offerings in the market and give community minded consumers another option,” notes Scott Donselaar, Stirling’s CAO who will also act as General Manager of Ridge Utilities. “Our unique ability to bundle both internet and utilities in some communities will provide another way for consumers to get the most out of their utility bill.”

People wanting to explore the new option, can go to the Ridge Utilities website.