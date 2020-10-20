Lethbridge County is looking for public feedback into a number of upcoming projects and initiatives.

Those include a proposed parking bylaw, expanded rural broadband internet and the 2021 budget.

The County’s Chief Administrative Officer, Ann Mitchell says they want to make sure all Lethbridge County residents have a chance to provide input on those initiatives so informed decisions can be made going forward.

When it comes to a possible parking bylaw, the County notes it’s due to complaints about commercial vehicles, trailers, and RVs improperly parked in residential and industrial areas.

Those living in Lethbridge County can go online to read the draft bylaw and provide feedback by clicking the following links: