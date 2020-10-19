The province of Alberta has confirmed almost 900 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days.

There were 311 new cases on Friday, 231 new cases on Saturday and 356 on Sunday.

There were also four additional deaths over the weekend (292 total) including one in Lethbridge County.

In addition to one more death, the South Zone also reported 44 new cases of the novel coronavirus, 24 of those in the City of Lethbridge and seven in Lethbridge County.

Lethbridge now has 134 active cases which are all evenly dispersed around the community (43 west, 48 north, 43 south).

Over the weekend, new cases of COVID-19 were also confirmed in the MD of Taber, County of Forty Mile, Cypress County, Medicine Hat, Brooks, and the County of Newell.

The South Zone currently has four people in hospital being treated for the virus and two of them are in the ICU.