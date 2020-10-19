The twelve new recruits are in their final week of training. Photo courtesy of the City of Lethbridge.

New Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services recruits are wrapping up their training this week.

They’ve spent the past eight weeks learning everything from fighting live fires, cutting apart cars, and recognizing hazardous materials.

The recruits also spent the previous two weeks with EMS trainers.

Recruit Lead Les Hilliard says they’ll bolster the ranks of Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services adding some will help staff the new west side fire hall when it opens, hopefully next year.

The dozen new recruits will graduate this Friday.