Photo courtesy of the City of Lethbridge.

It’s Waste Reduction Week across Lethbridge and City officials are specifically focusing on food waste this year.

According to the City, about one-fifth of all groceries never make it to the dinner table and instead go directly to the garbage.

Residents are encouraged to improve that figure by joining a special challenge this week.

You’re asked to share your go-to recipes, tips and tricks to use up leftovers on social media using #LethbridgeLovesLeftovers

All of those leftover recipes will then be compiled into a unique, ‘made-in-Lethbridge’ recipe book after the challenge is done.

All those who take part in this Waste Reduction Week challenge will also be entered to win a free cooking class at Lethbridge College.