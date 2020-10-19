City of Lethbridge encourages residents to take part in Waste Reduction Week
Photo courtesy of the City of Lethbridge.
It’s Waste Reduction Week across Lethbridge and City officials are specifically focusing on food waste this year.
According to the City, about one-fifth of all groceries never make it to the dinner table and instead go directly to the garbage.
Residents are encouraged to improve that figure by joining a special challenge this week.
You’re asked to share your go-to recipes, tips and tricks to use up leftovers on social media using #LethbridgeLovesLeftovers
All of those leftover recipes will then be compiled into a unique, ‘made-in-Lethbridge’ recipe book after the challenge is done.
All those who take part in this Waste Reduction Week challenge will also be entered to win a free cooking class at Lethbridge College.