Two people facing weapons and stolen property related offences
Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.
Two people are facing charges after Lethbridge Police recovered weapons and stolen property during a search warrant late last week.
Members of the Downtown Policing Unit and Priority Crime Unit searched a home along the 1800 block of 5 avenue north last Friday, Oct.16.
They found several knives, machetes, axes, bear spray, and a replica handgun.
Stolen items linked to thefts from motor vehicles included more than a dozen electronic devices, purses, and a backpack containing more than $5,000 in high-end hunting gear.
Total value of the stolen property is more than $15,000.
46 year old Jason Bertram and 38 year old Kristen Bertram are facing charges in relation to the bust.