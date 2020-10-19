Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.

Two people are facing charges after Lethbridge Police recovered weapons and stolen property during a search warrant late last week.

Members of the Downtown Policing Unit and Priority Crime Unit searched a home along the 1800 block of 5 avenue north last Friday, Oct.16.

They found several knives, machetes, axes, bear spray, and a replica handgun.

Stolen items linked to thefts from motor vehicles included more than a dozen electronic devices, purses, and a backpack containing more than $5,000 in high-end hunting gear.

Total value of the stolen property is more than $15,000.

46 year old Jason Bertram and 38 year old Kristen Bertram are facing charges in relation to the bust.