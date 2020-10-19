A two vehicle crash along Highway 25 early Monday morning (Oct. 19), north of Lethbridge has claimed the life of an 18 year old woman.

Emergency crews responded a few kilometers south of Picture Butte, just before 7:00 am where it’s believed a car travelling north on Hwy 25 lost control and collided with a southbound semi truck.

The 18 year old woman driving the car was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital with serious injuries, but she died a short time later.

The semi driver was not hurt.

RCMP says Highway 25 was icy at the time of the collision and the situation remains under investigation.