Woman suffers fatal injuries in head-on collision along Highway 25
RCMP Cruiser. Photo Courtesy of Alberta RCMP.
A two vehicle crash along Highway 25 early Monday morning (Oct. 19), north of Lethbridge has claimed the life of an 18 year old woman.
Emergency crews responded a few kilometers south of Picture Butte, just before 7:00 am where it’s believed a car travelling north on Hwy 25 lost control and collided with a southbound semi truck.
The 18 year old woman driving the car was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital with serious injuries, but she died a short time later.
The semi driver was not hurt.
RCMP says Highway 25 was icy at the time of the collision and the situation remains under investigation.