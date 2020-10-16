Lethbridge continues to climb the COVID-19 case ladder.

The City has been under a provincial watch since earlier in the week as case numbers are heading in the wrong direction and at a swift pace.

The province confirmed another case 16 positive cases in Lethbridge on Friday (Oct. 16), putting the active case count to 138.

The active cases in Lethbridge have more than tripled in the past two-and-a-half weeks.

Across the province, there were 332 new cases confirmed in the updated Friday numbers. The active cases in Alberta right now is at 2,836.

There are 117 people in hospital province-wide with 11 in ICU.

Lethbridge COVID-19 Cases as of Friday, October 16

West Lethbridge: 122 cases (43 active, 78 recovered)

South Lethbridge: 111 cases (47 active, 64 recovered)

North Lethbridge: 93 cases (48 active, 44 recovered)