Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a teenager earlier this year west of Fort Macelod.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit have a charged a man from the Piikani First Nation as part of the homicide investigation.

Back on July 27th, human remains were found on the Piikani Nation. An autopsy later identified those remains as 16 year old Tregan Crow Eagle who’d been reported missing a few days earlier.

RCMP have now charged 37 year old Dustin Big Bull with one count of second degree murder as well as causing an indignity to human remains.

Big Bull remains in jail and is scheduled to appear in court in Pincher Creek October 27th.