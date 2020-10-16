School of Environmental Sciences instructor Brad Taylor and student Kelly Riehl take part in an on-campus assignment in September 2020. Photo credit to Lethbridge College.

Lethbridge College is deciding to go with the status quo when it comes to classes this winter.

Class delivery for the winter 2021 semester will continue with the college’s current flexible learning environment which includes online, on-campus and blended course delivery depending on the needs of each program.

“Based on feedback from both students and employees, and reassurance from Alberta Health Services that our processes meet or exceed their recommended protocols, we believe we have been able to balance student learning with the health and safety of our entire college community this fall,” says Dr. Paula Burns, Lethbridge College President and CEO. “This has been made possible by everyone’s commitment to following the safety steps we put in place this fall. Everything we do is subject to evolving public health guidelines and we will continue to follow the advice of Alberta Health Services.”

Like the fall, priority will be given to labs and other experiential learning opportunities that are enhanced by in-person delivery.

Lethbridge College will also explore whether any student services or supports are able to safely return to in-person service this winter.

Those decisions will be made in the coming weeks.