Lethbridge Police found a missing person this week with the help of a drone.

On Wednesday night (Oct. 14), a man was reported missing from a home on the west side and disappeared into a field nearby.

There was a concern for his safety given he wasn’t properly dressed for the freezing temperatures.

LPS decided to use a drone to try and find the person from above and it worked! Despite some challenges with wind and power lines, police were able to find the man thanks to the drone’s infrared camera.

Lethbridge Police have been using drone technology for specific operations since 2015, with trained and licenced UAV pilots.