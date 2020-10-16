A Snowfall WARNING has been issued for with west Alberta.

A Snow Squall WATCH has been issued for Lethbridge and areas east to Medicine Hat.

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

A strong weather system from B.C. is expected to bring heavy snow to parts of central and southern Alberta today. The highest snowfall amounts should fall southwest of a line extending from Beaverlodge to Red Deer and south towards Waterton Lake National Park.

Total accumulations are expected to approach 10 cm by late Friday. However local amounts of 15 cm or more may fall over the higher elevations.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Snow squalls may develop late this morning and into this afternoon along this intense cold front moving southward across southern Alberta. This cold front is expected to produce brief periods of intense snowfall and reduced visibilities.

The risk for snow squalls will diminish early this evening as the front pushes into Montana.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.