File photo. Mayor Chris Spearman wears his mask during City Council's meeting on August 24, 2020. Credit to City of Lethbridge livestream.

Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman says the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases here should be “a wake-up call” for everyone.

The city has been experiencing a spike in cases over the last number of days and that’s resulted in the province placing Lethbridge under a COVID-19 WATCH this week.

Spearman telling local media that it’s really important residents follow the guidelines of the medical officer of health, maintain a two metre distance in public, wash your hands well, and wear a mask.

“We want to keep our businesses open,” says Spearman. “We want to keep people safe. The City bylaw for mandatory masking in public places remains in place to help limit the spread in the community.”

Spearman says we don’t want to overreact, but it’s also very important everyone follows the medical guidelines although he admits all this has been frustrating for many. “People want to see their relatives and want to see their friends, they want life to return to normal. We understand that. But it’s also important to maintain public health.”

Lethbridge currently remains with more than 100 active cases of COVID-19 across the city, which is roughly a tripling of active cases in the past two weeks.