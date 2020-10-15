Many Finger white pick-up truck seen on video at a gas station in Pincher Creek on Sept. 20. Credit to Blood Tribe Police Service.

Police on the Blood Reserve are still trying to find a local man who’s been missing now for almost a month.

46 year old Jason Many Fingers was last heard from before leaving work in Standoff on September 20th and hasn’t made contact with his family since then.

Blood Tribe Police say there’s been no activity on his cell phone and they’re concerned for his safety.

Police have now released video surveillance photos showing Many Fingers fuelling up his white pick-up truck at the Fas Gas in Pincher Creek on that same day, in the mid-afternoon on September 20th.

Many Fingers is about 6 feet tall and 175 pounds. He is usually wearing dark sweat pants, a grey hoodie and a hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Blood Tribe Police or Crime Stoppers.