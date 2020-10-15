UPDATED: 3:30 pm Thursday, October 15

A nasty mid-fall storm is brewing across a good portion of Alberta, including the entire southern portion of the province.

An approaching weather system is expected to bring a dramatic change to weather conditions in southern Alberta.

In the Calgary, Brooks, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Okotoks, and Cypress Hills areas temperatures will start out well above freezing with widely scattered showers. However the cold front with this system will bring gusty northerly winds to 80 km/h and a sharp drop in temperatures.

The front may also bring heavier pockets of snow and blowing snow as well.

This abrupt change in weather will lead to hazardous travel conditions, and may occur during the Friday afternoon commute.