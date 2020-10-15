The number of COVID-19 cases in the City of Lethbridge continues to climb.

On Wednesday (Oct. 14), the province reported another 22 cases in the city, bringing the active case count now to 112. That’s on top of the 52 new cases confirmed over the Thanksgiving Day long weekend in the city.

Across Alberta, the province reported 243 news cases of coronavirus on Wednesday with 28 of those in AHS South Zone, again most in the City of Lethbridge.

Lethbridge County also confirming five additional cases over the past day.

The province placed Lethbridge under a COVID-19 Watch this week with the number of active cases in the city tripling over the past two weeks.

The City of Lethbridge has a total of 296 cases since the pandemic started back in March, a good majority of those since the third week of September. The province lists 182 of those cases as recovered.

Lethbridge COVID-19 Cases as of Tuesday, October 14

West Lethbridge: 114 cases (34 active, 79 recovered)

South Lethbridge: 103 cases (41 active, 62 recovered)

North Lethbridge: 79 cases (37 active, 41 recovered)