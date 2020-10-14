Holy Spirit Catholic School Division has been informed of an additional and separate case of COVID-19 at St. Francis Junior High School in Lethbridge.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has provided the necessary notice to the entire school community of the outbreak.

There are now two total cases at the junior high school. Provincial officials declare an outbreak when there are two or more confirmed cases in one school.

Staff and students at St. Francis considered close contacts have already been informed so that they may isolate and follow the direction provided by AHS.

Holy Spirit says out of respect for those impacted and in accordance with AHS guidelines, any further details about members of the community who may test positive for COVID-19 cannot be disclosed.

While the school division continues to work closely with AHS to ensure that all necessary measures are in place to protect students and staff, parents/guardians of students.

(From Holy Spirit School Division news release)