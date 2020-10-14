Finally some cooler and more importantly damper weather across the region means the risk of wildfires is starting to ease up now.

Lethbridge County has decided to lift its fire ban as of Wednesday (Oct. 14). That means fire permits in the county are once again being given out. People can apply for those online.

The County fire ban had been in place since mid-August.

Should conditions change though, Lethbridge County says it may impose a fire advisory or another ban at any time.

Meanwhile, burning advisories and restrictions have also been lifted in the MD of Willow Creek and in Cardston County. In the City of Lethbridge however, a fire ban remains for areas in the river valley.

You can find more information by visiting the Alberta Fire Bans website.