The province recording close to 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.

Over four days, since last Friday (Oct. 9) the number of new infections averaged around 250 a day.

That puts the active cases in Alberta at 2,616 as of Tuesday (Oct. 13).

Here in AHS South Zone, there were 64 new cases confirmed over the same four day period, most of those in Lethbridge.

The City of Lethbridge saw 52 new cases over the four day weekend period, with 101 currently listed as active. This has officially put Lethbridge on the province’s COVID-19 Watch list.

Lethbridge County, meanwhile confirmed 6 new cases for a total of 40 active.

The province also continues to test for the virus in large numbers, with close to 60,000 completed between last Friday and Monday.

Lethbridge COVID-19 Cases as of Tuesday, October 13

West Lethbridge: 109 cases (36 active, 72 recovered)

South Lethbridge: 97 cases (37 active, 60 recovered)

North Lethbridge: 68 cases (28 active, 39 recovered)