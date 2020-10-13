The City wants to know what’s important to people when it comes to both river valley use and preservation.

The river valley area consists of more than 1,700 hectares of land and provides people with a variety of opportunities like biking, running, walking, photography, and much more.

Starting next week, postcards will be sent to Lethbridge homes with information on how each household can share ideas and thoughts.

City Parks Planning Manager, Chris Witkowski, says what they’re trying to do is find out from the general public how are they using the river valley, what are some concerns they have over the use and growth of it, and what are some thoughts they have about how the City can manage the river valley a little better in the future.

The information collected with help develop a report which will come to City Council early next year.