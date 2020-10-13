Two schools in the Holy Spirit Catholic Division are reporting confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Families of students at Ecole St. Mary and St. Francis Junior High have been informed of the situation, and if identified as a close contact, told to isolate.

The school division says out of respect for those impacted and in accordance with AHS guidelines, any further details can not be disclosed.

Holy Spirit says additional recommendations have been made to those schools about cleaning and other control measures to reduce the risk of further transmission.

Both Ecole St. Mary and St. Francis have one positive test each. The schools remain open and have been placed as being “on alert”.