The failed concrete drop structure. Photo credit to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

Flows on the Milk River are set to increase this week now that repairs have been completed on a damaged diversion canal south of the border.

On May 17th, a concrete drop structure failed on the St. Mary Canal in northern Montana which interrupted water diversion from the St. Mary River to the Milk River.

Southern Alberta irrigation operations were affected in late July, though there were no impacts to drinking water or household use.

Repairs were done over the summer and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation began diverting water from the St. Mary River to the Milk River, via its newly repaired canal, last Thursday (Oct.8).

The canal is expected to operate for the rest of this month and then undergo its normal shutdown for the winter.