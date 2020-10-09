The Lethbridge School Division says it was recently notified, by Alberta Health Services, of a positive COVID-19 case at Victoria Park High School.

In a written letter to parents and guardians, the district says Public Health is working with the school to ensure accurate and timely contact tracing.

Close contacts will be called by AHS and instructed to quarantine for 14 days while the school has been given recommendations on cleaning measures and control measures to reduce the risk of further transmission.

At this point, the school division says classes will resume after the fall break on October 19th as scheduled.