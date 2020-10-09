The new Crossings playground opened Friday (Oct. 9). Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Sam Borsato)

A new state-of-the-art playground has opened on the city’s west side.

The playground is located on a future school site in the Crossings neighbourhood at the corner of Caledonia Boulevard and Abitibi Road.

Mayor Chris Spearman says this new facility can accommodate kids from many different age groups and abilities.

“We have a regular program to update our playground facilities, even in older parks. When we have a new park we want to make sure we have facilities close by for people living in the area. Facilities like this make Lethbridge a great place to live,” says Spearman.

The Crossings playground has a mix of equipment for kids ranging from toddlers to young teenagers. It features a 25 foot enclosed climbing tower, large merry go-round, swings, a games plaza, and more.

It also features an accessible surface and many accessible playground elements.