A short-term investigation into an alleged dial-a-dope operation has resulted in charges.

Lethbridge Police say the Crime Suppression Team made a traffic stop on Wednesday (Oct. 7) and found seven grams of cocaine.

A search warrant for the suspect’s home led to the seizure of more than $48,000 in drugs and $5,600 in cash.

Weapons and vehicles were also recovered.

Brettan James Neill has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

He was released on $3,000 bail with conditions and is due in Lethbridge Provincial Court in early November.