Lethbridge County is reminding people to stay vigilant as cases of COVID-19 rise in this area.

The County is experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases over the past week and as we head into this Thanksgiving Day long weekend, residents are being asked to do what they can to slow the spread.

People are encouraged to keep gatherings as small as possible, don’t go to a gathering if you don’t feel good, eat outdoors if possible, and do not share serving spoons or dishes.

County Reeve Lorne Hickey says we must continue doing everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to consider your loved one’s health when planning meals and gatherings. “Our holiday celebrations may look a bit different this year, but please consider your loved ones health when planning meals and gatherings. COVID-19 is still with us and we all have a responsibility to keep each other safe.”

Lethbridge County is also now strongly recommending the use of masks in public spaces, especially where there are larger groups of people.