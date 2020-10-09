A large apartment fire in west Lethbridge Friday morning at Woodsmere Manor off Walsh Drive.

Emergency crews are on scene with a huge response by the fire department and EMS.

Lethbridge Fire Chief Marc Rathwell says it’s believed the blaze started in a second floor apartment unit and spread to the third floor and attic, however investigators will still have to work to find exactly what happened.

No injuries are reported at this time. One firefighter was sent to hospital as a precaution.

More to come as the story develops.