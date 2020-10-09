More and more Canadians went back to work or found jobs in September as the national unemployment rate fell to an even 9%.

Statistics Canada says the national jobless rate declined 1.2% last month with the majority of job gain across the country in full-time work. When it comes to Alberta though, this province is still struggling.

Provincial employment recovery continues to lag compared with many other provinces. Last month, the jobless rate remained virtually the same as in August at 11.7%. Most of the roughly 38,000 jobs gained in Alberta in September were also in full-time positions, according to the national stats agency.

Locally, the Lethbridge-Medicine Hat rate held steady with the jobless rate, sitting at 8.6% in September, unchanged from the month before.

This region remains the only one in the province below 10% unemployment for the second consecutive month.