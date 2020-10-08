Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is asking anyone living in the Edmonton Zone to follow new voluntary COVID-19 measures as cases in that region continue to rise.

There were 364 new cases reported province-wide between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon and 76 per cent of them are in Edmonton.

That region also accounts for about 60 per cent of Alberta’s current active cases.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is asking Edmonton residents to limit family gatherings to 15 people or fewer, to wear masks in all indoor work settings unless alone in an office or cubicle, and to limit cohorts to no more than three.

Here in the South Zone, once again the vast majority of new cases fall within Lethbridge and Lethbridge County.

There were six new cases in the city and six new cases in the county since Wednesday’s update.

A single new case was confirmed in Medicine Hat.