A new re-employment service has launched in Lethbridge under the flag name of “Project Hire.”

It’s an initiative of Teamworks Career Centre in partnership with the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce.

The program aims to support both work-ready unemployed Albertans and southern Alberta employers who are in need of qualified employees.

Project Hire is being funded by the Alberta Ministry of Labour and Immigration and the Government of Canada to financially support employers who will be training new employees directly at the worksite.

Ready-to-work Albertans can participate in the program at no cost.