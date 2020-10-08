The University of Lethbridge placing higher than it ever has in the annual Maclean’s University Rankings report with second place overall in the primarily undergraduate classification.

The U of L moved up three spots from its fifth place ranking a year ago … and beat its previous best standing which was a a third place spot that it held for six consecutive years between 2013 and 2017.

Officials say at the heart of the surge was the university’s continued focus on investing in its students and pushing the boundaries of research across all disciplines .

The U of L had gains in four of the 13 main ranking categories while maintaining its standing in several other key areas like percentage of funding devoted to student services, medical and science grants received, social sciences and humanities grants, and overall student satisfaction.