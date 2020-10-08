A three month long conditional sentence is what a Cardston man will have to serve, in regard to a fatal hit and run from two years ago, south of Lethbridge.

Michael White Quills, 33, will be under house arrest for the first month of that sentence, and then must obey a strict 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for the remaining two months.

White Quills was originally charged with failing to remain at a collision causing death, but was convicted in July of the lesser offence of failing to stop in order to escape civil or criminal liability.

He admitted, during his trial in January, that he was driving the pick-up truck that hit and killed Gage Good Rider, 26, on Sep. 2, 2018. However, he also testified that it never crossed his mind that he hit a person since he didn’t notice any people on the road.

Good Rider was walking along Highway 5 early in the morning with his girlfriend after a night of drinking when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene, near the Lethbridge Airport.

While handing down his trial verdict back in July, Judge Paul Pharo said the Crown failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that White Quills was aware that he hit Good Rider. Pharo instead determined that White Quills fled the scene because he was afraid of being charged with speeding, impaired driving and driving without insurance.