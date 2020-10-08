Logistical discussions are currently underway to form a new Lethbridge Junior Football Club.

An application has been submitted for the team, which will be known as the Lethbridge Vipers, to be part of the Prairie Football Conference, as part of the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL).

The league currently consists of 18 teams playing in five provinces. The CJFL is a highly competitive post-high school football opportunity, open to young men between 17 and 22 years old.

The goal is for the Lethbridge club to create a home for athletes to continue their football career and attract more student-athletes to the city.

The Lethbridge Vipers’ inaugural season is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2022. Their home field will be the University of Lethbridge Community Stadium on the west side.