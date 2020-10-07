The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the death of a 72 year old Fort Macleod man who spent time in RCMP custody prior to his passing.

Mounties say they responded to a call about an unconscious man on the sidewalk in front of the library just before 8:30 Sunday night.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, noted to be intoxicated but medically cleared, and released into police custody.

Mounties say the man was still intoxicated though so he was kept in cells at the Fort Macleod RCMP detachment until he was believed to have recovered enough to be released.

He was taken home, at his request, just after 8 o’clock Monday morning.

Just before 10 o’clock that night, police responded to a call at the same residence and found the man dead.

ASIRT will be investigating the circumstances around his time spent in custody and any potential links to his death.