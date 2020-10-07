A COVID-19 outbreak has been confirmed within a church community in the Lethbridge area.

Alberta Health Services says all individuals exposed to the cases are being contacted and will be instructed to follow requirements for isolation and testing.

As of Wednesday, more than 20 new cases had been linked to the outbreak and case identification is ongoing.

AHS isn’t releasing any further details about the outbreak in order to protect patient confidentiality.

Lethbridge residents are being asked to continue to be vigilant in following guidelines around social distancing, hand hygiene, masking, and cohort groups.

Lethbridge and Lethbridge County have both experienced a spike in new COVID-19 cases over the past few days.

As of Monday afternoon there were 29 active cases in Lethbridge compared to just five active cases last Thursday.

Lethbridge County had 17 active cases.