For the third time ever, a Lethbridge native has been chosen in the first round of a National Hockey League Draft.

Ridly Greig was take 28th overall Monday night by Ottawa, in what was the Senators’ third selection of the opening round.

Greig is expected to bring grit and talent to the Ottawa Senators.

The 5-foot-11, 175 pound forward enjoyed career highs in goals (26), assists (34), and points (60) through 56 games in 2019-20 with Brandon. He’s played his entire junior career with the Wheat Kings.

Through 123 career WHL regular season appearances, Greig has collected 96 points (40G-56A).

Greig was also one of seven Western Hockey League players selected in round one.