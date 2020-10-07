Some of the guns seized during the ALERT investigation. Credit to ALERT.

A group of five men from Taber are facing charges, accused of selling guns and stealing vehicles across southern Alberta.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team seized over $200,000 in stolen property and 63 firearms after executing search warrants back in mid-September.

It’s alleged the men are responsible for break and enters and vehicle thefts in Taber, Vauxhall, Lethbridge, Stirling, Vulcan, Bow Island, Seven Persons, Barnwell, and Coaldale.

Police also believe the same group was involved in firearms trafficking. Along with the guns seized, officers also found thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Following the search warrants, investigators spent weeks cataloguing the stolen property and attempting to reunite items with their rightful owners. The stolen property included seven vehicles, a utility trailer, license plates, lawnmowers, compressors, generators, and power tools.

20 year old Dustyn McCracken, 35 year old Heinrich Wolf, 38 year old Cornelius Wolf, 46 year old Jason Pizzati, and 72 year old Greg Kosowan are facing a list of charges.

The ALERT investigation began back in April.