Alberta’s United Conservative government is moving forward with a provincial police force study.

Pricewaterhouse Coopers will provide the UCP government with an independent assessment of a possible transition to an Alberta police service.

Justice Minister Kacy Madu says through the Fair Deal Panel, Albertans who are policed by the RCMP, expressed frustration with the mounties, saying they want a provincial police service instead.

“Alberta’s government has an obligation to listen to those concerns and explore how a police force designed in Alberta – not Ottawa – would improve the safety and security of Albertans and their property,” stated Madu in a news release. “Alberta’s government must make an informed choice, and this report will bring us one step closer to the panel’s recommendation. After a federal throne speech that ignored nearly all the legitimate concerns of Albertans, this an important part of getting a fair deal for Alberta, while limiting Ottawa’s reach into the province.”

The provincial police transition study will also consider operational requirements, processes and potential costs for creating an Alberta police service.

The UCP government notes that during the Fair Deal Panel’s consultations, Albertans expressed their frustrations with the RCMP. Concerns included:

The force is overly bureaucratic

RCMP members have a limited connection to the province

Members are unable or unwilling to confront activists

Heavy-handed enforcement of gun laws

A final analysis is expected to come back to the province for consideration before the end of next April.