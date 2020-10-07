The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of a very popular long-running holiday season drive-home service.

Because of the current public health situation, Operation Red Nose says it’s decided to pull the plug on the 2020 campaign.

Jean-Phillipe Giroux, the National Executive Director for Red Nose, says the safety of volunteers, clients, and local host organizations has always been their top priorities.

He says the decision to cancel this year was made after long, careful consideration.

Operation Red Nose has been running here in Lethbridge for the past 25 years and has been a major fundraiser for U of L Pronghorn Athletics.

Giroux says the hope is the holiday season drive-home service will be back in 2021.