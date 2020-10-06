A spike in new COVID-19 cases here in Lethbridge.

According to Tuesday’s update, which covers new cases confirmed between Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon, the number of new cases in the city rose by 18.

There are now 29 active cases in Lethbridge compared to just five active cases last Thursday afternoon.

Lethbridge County is also seeing an increase with five new cases reported in Tuesday’s update for a total of 17 active cases.

All of the South Zone’s 23 new cases are in Lethbridge and Lethbridge County.

Province-wide there were 276 new cases confirmed out of over 19,000 tests and one additional COVID-related death.