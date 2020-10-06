A new state-of-the-art fertilizer terminal has opened here in southern Alberta.

The $42.8 million facility near Grassy Lake warehouses, blends and distributes a full suite of crop nutrition products including liquid micronutrients and nitrogen stabilizers.

Ron Healey with Federated Co-op says the company made this big investment understanding the important role the fertilizer terminal will play in serving local co-ops and helping them meet the needs of their members and customers.

This new Grassy Lake terminal has a storage capacity of more than 34,000 metric tonnes.

“Having a fertilizer terminal in Alberta improves Co-op’s ability to efficiently and effectively deliver crop nutrition products to local farmers in a timely matter, which is critical during the growing season,” says Healey.

The Grassy Lake facility was also built with a loop track that can accommodate up to 110 railcars.

Construction was announced in February 2019 and was completed in June 2020.